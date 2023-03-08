Local

sports betting

Mass. Gaming Commission to Finalize Plans Before Mobile Sports Betting Launch Friday

Meanwhile, in-person sports betting has been in place for about two months now, at the state's three casinos — Encore, Plainridge Park and MGM Springfield.

By Jeff Saperstone

sports-betting-app
Jodie Fleischer / WRC-TV

Legalized mobile sports betting is rolling out in Massachusetts on Friday, and the state's Gaming Commission is racing to make sure everything will be ready in time for the first bets to go live at the end of the week.

While in-person sports betting in the Bay State has been in place at casinos since January, on Wednesday morning, the Gaming Commission will finalize details on mobile sports betting.

Once the program begins, people will be able to place bets on their cell phones. Seven different apps have been approved, and are set to go live this week.

Sunday's Super Bowl, a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, was the first major sporting event since sports betting was legalized in Massachusetts. Legal bets rolled out at the end of January.
People will be able to bet on games, make futures bets on championships and even wager on award shows like the Oscars.

The state's Gaming Commission is set to finalize some of the regulations for mobile betting during their meeting on Wednesday morning. 15 online sports betting licensees will be allowed under the law, and the state will collect 20 percent on taxes on the mobile bets.

The Gaming Commission is set to meet on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

sports betting
