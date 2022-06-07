Mass. Gas Prices Hit $5 Per Gallon in New Record High

Rising gas prices that continue to break records in Massachusetts hit a new high overnight: a gallon of regular gas is now $5 per gallon.

The average cost per gallon soared from $4.73 just one week ago. Prices had already surged past the $5 a gallon mark at many stations in Boston, but now it's happening throughout the state. Massachusetts remains well above the national average of $4.91 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.

Experts say there are two main reasons for the continued rise in gas prices; Russia's war in Ukraine and the onset of hurricane season in the U.S. One expert told NBC News that weather is likely to impact refining output and supplies along the Gulf Coast.

While experts predict that gas prices will continue to increase this summer, a drop off is possible in the fall. They warned, however, that we shouldn’t expect to see gas for $3 again anytime soon.

There are some simple ways to conserve gas, even when driving long distances, according to AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop.

"You can really improve your fuel economy just by easing up on the gas pedal a little bit, most cars lost their fuel efficiency above 50 miles an hour," Schieldrop said.

Tips on how to save gas while driving

Here are some tips from AAA to help you save you money on gas: