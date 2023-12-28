Mass General Brigham raises masking requirement as COVID increases

Mass General Brigham, the state's largest health system, is reinstating masking requirements as Covid-19 cases in Massachusetts continue to increase.

Starting on Jan. 2, healthcare employees will wear facility-issued masks while interacting with patients in clinical care locations, according to an email sent out to employees. This includes while they enter patient rooms or bays.

Additionally, MGB said patients and visitors will be "strongly encouraged" to mask while directly interacting with healthcare personnel.

