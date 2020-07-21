Mass. Gov. Baker Extends Moratorium on Evictions, Foreclosures Amid Pandemic

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday extended the state's moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for 60 days to help people remain in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the administration announced.

The extension, set to last through Oct. 17, allows those financially impacted by the crisis to remain in their homes during the state of emergency. The moratorium was set to expire Aug. 18.

During the extension, tenants are still encouraged to pay rent and homeowners to make their mortgage payments to the best of their abilities, according to a press release from the Baker administration. In order to assist those having financial difficulties, the Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance (ERMA) program is available.

According to Baker's office, the moratorium:

Prevents landlords from sending notifications to residential tenants that threaten eviction or terminating of a lease;

Limits court actions on non-essential evictions;

Relieves tenants, both residents and small commercial, from late fees and negative credit reporting;

Allows landlords to use “last month’s rent” to pay for certain expenses, though not as a replacement rent payment, and only with proper notification of tenant;

Requires lenders to grant a forbearance for up to 180 days if a homeowner experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 submits such a request; and

Allows for alternative payment agreements between lenders and borrowers regarding forbearance payments.

Monday, the office of State Sen. Diana Dizoglio announced that Gov. Charlie Baker had approved the legislation.

"I am confident that this action, coupled with federal assistance, helped to slow the spread of COVID-19 while minimizing the impact to date on vulnerable families and on our housing market," Baker said about the impact of the moratorium so far.

Further details of the moratorium extension can be found here.