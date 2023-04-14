Mass. Guardsman Expected in Federal Court After Arrest in Leaked Documents Case

The 21-year-old Massachusetts man who has been accused of leaking classified U.S. governments on the internet is expected to appear in federal court on Friday morning.

Jack Teixeira was an Air National Guardsman, working in the Massachusetts Air National Guard's intelligence wing. He was taken into custody without incident at a home in Dighton, a small town in Bristol County located southwest of Taunton.

A 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard is accused of leaking documents that included information about the war in Ukraine and intelligence about allied nations Israel and South Korea.

Teixeira will be charged with the unauthorized removal of classified national defense information, following a federal investigation into the major leak of classified U.S. intelligence documents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday.

Teixeira, who’s assigned to Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, is accused of posting classified military secrets in a gaming chat room online.

It’s unclear when exactly the documents were posted, but they revealed information about the war in Ukraine, including secret assessments of Ukraine’s combat power, and details of America’s spying effort on Russia’s war efforts.

In a statement, the FBI said Teixeira betrayed the country and put national security at risk.

Neighbors in Dighton were shocked as authorities swarmed the rural area on Thursday.

"It is overwhelming, my heart is racing," Dighton resident Harris Ntabakos said. "I'm just like, what is going on? My friend said, 'Don't worry, it is not like an active shooter or anything, you can go outside.'"

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard's intelligence wing, is accused of leaking information that publicized potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Eddy Souza went to high school with Teixeira, and said he didn't believe he was trying to be malicious.

"Everyone's innocent until proven guilty," said Souza. "That's the great thing about this country. I don't think he's really doing anything malicious, I think he's probably just on Discord messing around with his friends."

It was not immediately clear if Teixeira had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. A phone message left at a number believed to belong to his mother was not immediately returned.