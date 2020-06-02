Mass. Guardsman on Inactive Status Amid Probe Into ‘Inflammatory’ Post

The Massachusetts National Guard said Tuesday that it has placed a soldier on inactive status and is investigating claims that he posted to social media that he "can't wait to shoot" rioters.

On social media early Tuesday, an image began circulating that purported to be a screenshot of a Snapchat message posted by a member of the Massachusetts National Guard in which the soldier allegedly wrote, "F--- your riots" followed by a series of expletives and then, "You're all stupid and I can't wait to shoot you tomorrow night."

The guard was busy Tuesday afternoon responding to other social media posts calling out the soldier.

The Massachusetts governor spoke against rioters and praised those who were peacefully protesting over the weekend.

"The Massachusetts National Guard has taken immediate action to address a Soldier's inflammatory and divisive comments, and he has been placed on inactive status and will not serve in any capacity while this matter is under investigation," the Guard tweeted. "The Massachusetts National Guard has a proven track record of fair and equitable service and takes pride in our diversity and inclusionary practices to support our residents in every community, and has no tolerance for this insensitive behavior."

The National Guard, which has been activated for weeks to assist with COVID-19 response, was also deployed Sunday night to help quell unrest in downtown Boston and remains on hand if needed.