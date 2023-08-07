Mass. gymnastics coach facing voyeurism charges out of Vt.

A Massachusetts gymnastics coach is charged with voyeurism after Vermont authorities say they uncovered video recordings taken in the bathroom of a local gymnastics center.

Vermont State Police said troopers were called to the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury on July 15 for a report that video recordings had been taken in the bathroom. Working with police in North Adams, Massachusetts, investigators seized a computer from a visiting gymnastics coach, identified as Jonathan Girard, 39, of North Adams.

State police said using digital forensics analysis they found evidence of voyeurism on the computer, though they did not offer any specific details on the findings.

Girard was issued a citation through his attorney and is due to appear for arraignment at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre on Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.