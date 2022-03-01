Mass. Health Officials Relax Mask Guidance

Massachusetts health officials relaxed the state's mask guidance to advise that only high-risk individuals and the unvaccinated should wear face masks indoors.

Health officials are no longer advising vaccinated people without pre-existing conditions or weakened immune systems to wear masks indoors, which was the guidance they issued in December.

The Department of Public Health is still urging people to get vaccinated and boosted, noting that vaccination remains the most effective protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. DPH cited the state's vaccination rates and COVID-19 metrics in their decision to relax the guidelines.

Under the new guidance, anyone with a weakened immune system, at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition, or who lives with someone with weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated should wear a mask or face covering when indoors, though not inside one's own home.

There are multiple conditions that may put someone at higher risk for severe disease; information on those conditions can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions website.

DPH is also advising unvaccinated individuals to continue to wear a face covering or mask to help prevent spreading COVID-19 to other people.

Individuals who are considered close contacts or who have tested positive must follow the isolation and quarantine guidance, which includes wearing a mask in public for 5 more days after they leave isolation or quarantine on day 5, regardless of vaccination status.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

All people in Massachusetts, regardless of vaccination status, are required to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings, including some transportation and health care facilities. As of Feb. 25, the CDC is no longer requiring that masks be worn on school buses or vans for K-12 students and children in childcare programs.

The Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Early Education and Care (EEC) have since updated their guidance. A complete list of venues where face coverings have remained mandatory since May 29, 2021 can be found on the state website.