Mass. Health Officials Say Middlesex County Woman Presumed to Have Coronavrius

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a third possible case of coronavirus in the state Thursday.

A Middlesex County woman in her 60s has a presumptive case of COVID-19, the DPH said Thursday. The woman recently traveled to northern Italy.

The DPH has publicly acknowledged one confirmed case and another presumptive positive case.

"We appreciate this patient's cooperation," said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel in a statement. "While the risk in Massachusetts remains low, residents should make sure they and their families are well-informed about COVID-19 and heed the CDC's updated international travel health alert."

Earlier Thursday, hospital officials said the DPH had confirmed a patient who entered South Shore Medical Center in Norwell had a presumptive positive case of coronavirus. It was not immediately clear if this was the same case. Norwell is located in Plymouth County.

Also on Thursday, Biogen announced that three people who attended a company meeting in Boston last week had tested positive for the virus.