Mass. High School Classmates Honor Slain Capitol Police Officer

The Capitol police officer and Massachusetts native killed in the line of duty in April is being commemorated in his hometown with a bench. The dedication ceremony for the bench in honor of William "Billy" Evans is planned for Sunday morning at the Noel Field Athletic Complex in North Adams, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

Evans was born in North Adams and attended Drury High School. In his honor, his classmates in the Drury High School class of 1998 donated the bench -- a gift the City Council formally accepted at its meeting this week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Evans, 41, was killed April 2 when he and another officer were struck by a driver ramming a steel barricade near the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington. Police shot and killed the driver.

CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He had been a Capitol officer since 2003 and is survived by two children.