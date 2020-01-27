Local
Plymouth Principal

Mass. High School Principal Arrested on Suspicion of OUI

James Hanna, the principal at Plymouth South High School, was charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation and injuries from mobile phone use

A Massachusetts high school principal was arrested over the weekend on a number of charges, including drunk driving, according to police in Plymouth.

James Hanna, the principal at Plymouth South High School, was arrested on Saturday night, police said.

He was arraigned Monday morning on charges of operating under the influence, negligent operation and injuries from mobile phone use.

Plymouth Superintendent of Schools Dr. Gary Maestas released a statement saying the district was aware of Hanna's arrest and that the matter was being addressed.

"This is a personnel matter and will be addressed with the individual. The Plymouth Public Schools will proceed in the best interest of the students of the particular school within the community of Plymouth. A plan is being developed to address the short and long-term needs of the building and will be conveyed to the school community when available," read a statement from Maestas.

No other information about Hanna's arrest was made available.

Hanna was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court March 3.

It wasn't immediately clear if Hanna had an attorney.

