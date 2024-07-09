Mass. high school security guard arrested on gun trafficking charges

A Springfield, Massachusetts, man who was arrested on firearms trafficking charges was released on a low bail in order to go back to work in a local school, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni stated Tuesday.

Pablo Correa, 44, was arrested by the Hampden District Attorney S.A.F.E. Unit and Hampden County Narcotics Taskforce on July 2. He is accused of trafficking firearms in the Springfield area and has been the subject of a months-long investigation. The allegations against him involve the possession of a cache of weapons.

According to Gulluni's office, prosecutors requested a $50,000 bail at Correa's arraignment on July 3. The court set bail at $10,000, citing his employment record as one of the reasons for the lower bail. Correa is employed as a security officer at the High School of Science and Technology in Springfield, according to the DA.

Correa was charged with possession of firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device, defacing a firearm serial number, and possession of ammunition without a license.

t is as disheartening as it is frustrating to have criminal defendants who face serious firearms charges repeatedly sent back to the community," Gulluni wrote in a statement. "But, in this case, to understand that the judge’s rationale to release this person was to return him to his employment in a high school as a security officer, is unconscionable and astounding. We will not make progress on the epidemic of gun violence when we fail to hold accountable those who are supplying guns to those who intend to commit acts of violence in our streets."

A Springfield Public Schools spokesperson told 22News that Correa has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.