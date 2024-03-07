Mass. House approves migrant shelter funding, stay limits

Massachusetts House lawmakers have decided on how much funding they believe should go towards migrant shelters, and how long they should be allowed to stay.

In the meantime, some communities are taking matters into their own hands.

United Way told NBC10 Boston about 80 people will be brought to the new shelter in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood this week. Supplies were brought to the facility on Wednesday to prepare for their arrival.

This comes as House Democrats voted 121to 33 to approve a bill that would add $245 million in supplemental funds to an overwhelmed emergency shelter system, while capping family stays to nine consecutive months.

Those who can get a job or are undergoing job training, plus pregnant women and people with certain disabilities, could get another three months before needing to reapply.

The system is currently at capacity with 7,500 families, which is the cap Gov. Maura Healey implemented last year with roughly 800 more on a waiting list.

Proponents on Beacon Hill said these measures will help get people jobs and get them out of the system by a deadline and allow others who are waiting to get their chance at some help.

However, Republicans argue the measures don't go far enough to save the shelter system.

"We're looking forward to hopefully folks coming in here, staying in the system, gaining some training and being able to come out and be productive members of our economy and continue to help our economy grow," said Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

"We think we need to do more than what's being proposed here. this may be a small step, but quite frankly, we think it should have been a bigger step taken months ago," House Minority Leader Bradley Jones Jr.

The bill has now been sent to the Senate where it could see some revisions before it's put up for a vote.

Meanwhile, eight cities, including Malden, Revere, Everett and Chelsea, have joined forces with local nonprofits to assist their residents with housing insecurity as a way to tackle the shelter crisis from another angle.