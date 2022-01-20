Mass. House of Reps Approves $55 Million COVID Response Bill

The Massachusetts House of Representatives has unanimously passed a $55 million COVID-19 response bill.

In it, $30 million is set aside to expand COVID testing and get more young kids vaccinated.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Another $25 million is for masks for school staff and students, beginning with elementary school and going up.

Approving the money means the state can put in orders now instead of at the last minute, which will help manage supply chain delays.

The money is from the state’s general fund, and then the state will ask FEMA to reimburse the cost.

The bill will next go to the Massachusetts State Senate and is expected on the governor’s desk next week.