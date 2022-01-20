Local

Massachusetts

Mass. House of Reps Approves $55 Million COVID Response Bill

Some $30 million from the bill is set aside to expand COVID testing and get more young kids vaccinated

By Katie Brace

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Massachusetts House of Representatives has unanimously passed a $55 million COVID-19 response bill.

In it, $30 million is set aside to expand COVID testing and get more young kids vaccinated.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Another $25 million is for masks for school staff and students, beginning with elementary school and going up.

Approving the money means the state can put in orders now instead of at the last minute, which will help manage supply chain delays.

More local coverage

Maura Healey 1 hour ago

It's Official: Maura Healey Announces Run for Massachusetts Governor

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Boston Pizza Shop Employee Attacked Over Store's Mask Policy

The money is from the state’s general fund, and then the state will ask FEMA to reimburse the cost.

The bill will next go to the Massachusetts State Senate and is expected on the governor’s desk next week.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCOVID testingMassachusetts House of RepresentativesMassachusetts State Senatechild vaccine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us