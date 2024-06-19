Boston Business Journal

Mass. inspector general calls for receivership at cannabis commission

By Isabel Tehan

Amid continued leadership turmoil at the Cannabis Control Commission, the state inspector general on Tuesday urged legislators to appoint a receiver to take over management of the state agency.

In the letter to legislative leaders, Jeffrey Shapiro pointed to numerous concerns about the daily operations at the commission, which is in charge of regulating the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry in Massachusetts.

