Mass. Is Allowing Those Accompanying Seniors to Get Vaccinated. Here's What to Know

Massachusetts on Thursday began allowing people who accompany residents 75 years and older to mass vaccination sites to get their own shots as well.

The new policy, part of an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to eligible seniors, opens up vaccination opportunities to many residents who would otherwise not be eligible in the current phase of the state's vaccination plan.

Those eligible must schedule their own appointment online for the same day and location as the 75 or older resident. Only one companion for each senior resident can get the vaccine.

Those accompanying seniors can get their first dose of the vaccine even if a senior is receiving their second dose.

How to Book

Go to mass.gov/covidvaccine and schedule two separate appointments at either the same time or the closest available times. For the companion appointment, select the option "I am accompanying someone who is age 75+ to their vaccination appointment and my appointment is the same day."

Those who have difficultly accessing the internet can call 2-1-1 for help booking both appointments.

Only one caregiver may accompany a 75 or older resident and must schedule their own appointment online for the same day and location. Mass vaccination locations will attempt to take both individuals together to minimize wait time, even if the appointment times are not identical.

Meanwhile, approximately 74,000 new appointments go online at mass vaccination sites and pharmacies across Massachusetts this week.

More than 53,000 appointments were posted online Thursday for mass vaccination sites for Springfield, Danvers, Gillette Stadium and Boston's Fenway Park.

Over 50,000 pharmacy appointments will be posted online by the end of this week at retailers like CVS, Walgreens, Wegman's, Big Y and Stop & Shop, 21,000 slots that went live at CVS locations Thursday.

The state will add 30 new retail pharmacy sites and two additional mass vaccination sites. There are currently more than 130 vaccination sites in Massachusetts.