Mass. lawmakers grapple with how to budget for migrant crisis

Budget talks on Beacon Hill are weighing on the minds of many lawmakers. Gov. Maura Healey has proposed a $2.15 billion supplemental budget that would include $250 million to continue sheltering migrants who are arriving in Massachusetts.

Those figures are concerning to both Democrats and Republicans.

"We cannot continue to funnel money at this problem without some sort of plan on how to move forward," said chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, Sen. Michael Rodrigues, a Democrat.

"We know that we don't have firm control on the situation," said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R. "What does the $250 million represent? Does that get us through today? What happens tomorrow?

Similar questions were asked by House leadership on Tuesday, with Speaker Ronald Mariano, D, calling for the governor to provide "hard numbers" on current and future needs.

With all that uncertainty, Rodrigues says lawmakers may have to pass more standard budget items first before moving on to the migrant funding issue.

"Make sure the bills are paid, fiscal year 2023 signed off on and put to bed," said Rodrigues, "then have a real, long term serious conversation about migrant expenses as it relates to fiscal year 2024."

While they move through that process, calls are growing for the federal government to help Massachusetts and other states address this growing problem.

"We need the federal government to step up in terms of money, in terms of helping us provide the services," said Rodrigues.

"It is in charge of immigration policy, not the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," said Tarr.

The normal timeline for passing a supplemental budget is the end of October.