Mass. leaders await action on border crisis from Congress

Gov. Maura Healey is urging action on immigration from Congress as a new bipartisan effort is picking up steam in the Senate.

“I’m hopeful they can act and get this done,” Healey said Monday.

The bill would grant the president of the United States the power to close the southern border during surges.

Members of the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation are also hoping this can provide much-needed progress on the issue of immigration.

“This bill moves the ball forward. Democrats in the Senate negotiated in good faith with Republicans on a tough, fair, border security measure,” said U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

But in a divided Congress nothing is guaranteed. President Biden says he will use those additional abilities “the day I sign the bill into law” but his predecessor has a different view.

Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media website Truth Social that “a bad border deal is far worse than no border deal.” Those words are quickly creating a rift between Republican members.

“He does not want us to solve the problem at the border. He wants to lay the blame for the border at Biden,” said U.S. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

“I’m glad he’s weighing in against this deal because from what I understand of it, I don’t like it,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R -Mo.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts is struggling to house the thousands of migrants arriving in the state.

“We need relief for states like Massachusetts who are bearing the cost of Congress’ inaction on immigration,” said Healey.

The Senate is back in session on Tuesday with this bipartisan bill front of mind. The legislation would also include funding for both Ukraine and Israel.