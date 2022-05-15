Mass. Man, 33, Was Killed in NH Police Shooting: Attorney General

Authorities say it was a Massachusetts man who was killed Friday in a police shooting in New Boston, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes announced additional information Sunday regarding the police shooting that took place Friday afternoon on an access road to the New Boston Space Force Station, located off of Chestnut Hill Road.

A 33-year-old man from Massachusetts was killed during the shooting incident, which involved a New Boston police officer and a contracted security member, officials said. The man's name is being withheld pending family notification.

An autopsy completed Sunday determined the man died from a single gunshot wound; his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials said no further information will be released until after the involved officer and contracted security member are formally interviewed.

An investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding this incident is active and ongoing.