Mass. Man Accused of Beating, Strangling His Father Has Been Indicted

A man from South Hadley, Massachusetts, accused of murdering his father and then trying to set the house on fire has been indicted, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Craig Weise, 35, is accused of killing his 70-year-old father David Weise in their shared home on Lawn Street on Sept. 9, 2022. Investigators allege he also tried to set the house on fire.

He is expected to be arraigned on April 3 in Hampshire Superior Court on charges of murder and attempted arson.

Prosecutors say South Hadley police were called to the Lawn Street home around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 after a home health care agency requested a well-being check. When they arrived, they found David Weise's body, along with evidence of recent burning inside the home.

The medical examiner's office later ruled the death a homicide, and said the cause of death was numerous blunt force injuries and strangulation.

Craig Weise has been detained since the day after the killing, when he was arrested after allegedly striking Holyoke police officers who were attempting to speak with him about his father's death, prosecutors said.

He is being represented by attorney Daniel Solomon.