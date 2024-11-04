New Hampshire

Man arrested for DUI after hitting, killing bear with his car in NH

Timothy Harrigan, 30, of Leominster, allegedly had a Blood Alcohol Content that was more than double the legal limit

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts man is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after the vehicle he was operating struck and killed a bear in southern New Hampshire on Sunday.

Hollis police said they received a report around 6:15 p.m. Sunday of a motor vehicle accident in which a bear was hit at Broad Street near Pine Hill Road. When they arrived, officers determined that the bear had died.

The driver of the vehicle who struck the bear, 30-year-old Timothy Harrigan, of Leominster, was charged with driving under the influence aggravated, driving under the influence and an open container violation after police detected signs of impairment and investigated further.

Police said the aggravated driving under the influence charge is due to the fact that at the time of the crash, Harrigan allegedly had a Blood Alcohol Content of .17, which is more than double the legal limit of .08.

Harrigan was processed and released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua District Court at a later date.

Harrigan arranged for a ride from the police station, but his ride, 29-year-old Sarah Chicoine, of Nashua, was found to be operating on a suspended license and suspended registrations, according to police. She was issued a summons to appear in Nashua District Court on those charges.

