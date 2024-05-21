Massachusetts

Mass. man attacked by bear in national park in Wyoming

Officials believe the incident was a surprise encounter with two grizzly bears. One of the bears, they said, attacked the 35-year-old

A Massachusetts man was seriously injured after being attacked by a bear in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park over the weekend, officials said.

The attack occurred Sunday afternoon in the area of Signal Mountain Summit Road, the National Park Service said Monday in a release.

Grand Teton National Park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene to provide emergency medical care, according to officials.

The man, 35, was then flown to the hospital, where he's in stable condition and is expected to fully recover, officials said. His name wasn't released.

Based on initial reports from the injured man and preliminary information conducted as part of the investigation, officials believe the incident was a surprise encounter with two grizzly bears. One of the bears, they said, attacked the 35-year-old.

Due to the attack, the Signal Mountain Summit Road and Signal Mountain Trail are currently closed to all public entry.

Officials reminded the public on how to prevent human-bear conflicts, saying in part, "Never leave your food unattended unless it is properly secured. Keep a clean camp and adhere to all food storage orders. Store all attractants."

They also advised the public to properly store garbage until they can deposit it into a bear-resistant dumpster.

"If you see a bear, please give it space. Always stay at least 100 yards away," officials said.

