Mass. man charged with assaulting 9-year-old who splashed water on him at family gathering

A Massachusetts man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly pushed a 9-year-old to the ground, seriously injuring them, after the child splashed water on him at a family gathering.

Xavier Simonini, 29, of Newburyport, was arrested Friday by police in Nashua, New Hampshire, on a felony warrant for second degree assault.

Nashua police said the investigation that led to Simonini's arrest began on June 10 when officers responded to an address in their city following a report from the Division for Children, Youth and Families. The agency told police that a 9-year-old child was treated at a local hospital and then transferred to Boston Children's Hospital on June 8 for injuries resulting from an assault by a relative.

Investigating officers learned that Simonini had pushed the 9-year-old to the ground after the child splashed water on him at a family gathering. The child suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries in the assault, police said.

Simonini is free on personal recognizance bail pending his arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Nashua District Court, according to police.