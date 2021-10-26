Local

Maine State Police

Mass. Man Charged With Driving Impaired in Crash That Hurt Maine Couple

Cornelius Hegarty III, of Salisbury, Mass., is charged with operating under the influence, Maine officials said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Massachusetts man was allegedly driving impaired when he crashed into another car on the highway Monday, injuring a couple in Wells, Maine.

Cornelius Hegarty III, of Salisbury, Mass., was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Maine State Police responded around 11:45 a.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Wells, where they found Hegarty had crashed his Toyota Corolla into a Subaru Forester near mile marker 18.

The couple in the Subaru -- Carol Funk, 64, and Steven Funk, 65, of Scarborough, Maine -- were taken to York Hospital with minor injuries, officials said. Hegarty was not injured.

Officials said they received a report prior to the crash that Hegarty was driving erratically. An investigation is ongoing.

Hegarty is due to appear in court at a later date. It's unclear if he has obtained an attorney.

