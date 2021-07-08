Mass. Man Charged With Drunken Driving After Crashing Into Police Cruiser in NH

A man from Gloucester, Massachusetts, allegedly crashed into a parked police cruiser with flashing blue lights while an officer was directing traffic away from the scene of an earlier car crash Wednesday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Scott Richardson, 43, was arrested on scene and charged with driving while intoxicated and negligent driving.

The Portsmouth police officer was standing outside of the cruiser, diverting traffic down Constitution Avenue while a multi-car crash was cleared from Route 1 shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The officer tried to signal Richardson to stop with hand motions and a flashlight, but Richardson allegedly continued traveling north without slowing down and crashed into the cruiser, police said. The police officer was able to run off to the side to avoid being hit.

A passenger in Richardson’s car sustained minor injuries and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by the Portsmouth Fire Department.

The force of the crash pushed the parked cruiser 90 degrees, causing significant damage to both vehicles, police said. Airbags in both vehicles deployed.

Richardson was released on personal recognizance bail. He is due to be arraigned in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Aug. 9.