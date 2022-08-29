Local

Wilmington

Mass. Man Dead After Being Struck By Car in Dunkin' Parking Lot

Wilmington police have not identified the 79-year-old Tewksbury man who died

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man died Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle in a Dunkin' parking lot in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said.

Wilmington police were called to the Dunkin' located at 211 Lowell Street around 1:22 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash outside the coffee and donut store. Responding officers found a 79-year-old Tewksbury man who had been struck by a car while walking in the parking lot.

He was taken by ambulance to Lahey Clinic where he died from his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

The driver, identified as a 60-year-old Reading woman, remained on scene, police said. It was not immediately clear if she would face any charges.

Police shared a photo from the scene on Twitter, where yellow police tape could be seen blocking off a portion of the parking lot, with at least two police cruisers nearby.

The fatal crash is under investigation by Wilmington police and Massachusetts State Police. Police referred further questions to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

