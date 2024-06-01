Maine Turnpike

Mass. man dead after being struck by tractor-trailer in Maine

A Massachusetts man is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Maine early Saturday morning.

Maine State Police say 36-year-old Chhoeunly Phoeung was driving southbound on the Maine Turnpike when he left the road and crash into several objects at the entrance to the State Police weigh station in Kittery, Maine.

Authorities say that he got off his car after crashing and into the Turnpike, where he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

He was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

