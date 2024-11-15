Mass. man indicted for tricking ex into taking medication to end her pregnancy

A man previously charged with feeding his ex fake iron pills containing abortion medication over several weeks in a successful attempt to end her pregnancy has now been indicted.

Robert Kawada, 43, of Brookline, was indicted this week on charges of poisoning, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person and assault and battery on a household or family member, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors allege that he misled a woman into taking medication to end her pregnancy. They said Kawada and the woman were dating when the woman became pregnant.

When he found out about the pregnancy, Kawada allegedly ordered the medications misoprostol and mifepristone online using the identity of another woman he knew. Prosecutors say Kawada tricked the woman into taking the pills by encouraging her to take iron pills during her pregnancy. While the woman was initially reluctant to take the pills, she trusted Kawada because his father was an obstetrics and gynecology doctor.

In a continued effort to deceive the woman, Kawada allegedly arranged for a person who identified themselves as a nurse from the woman's medical facility to call the woman and further encourage her to take a supplement, citing low iron in recent test results.

Prosecutors said their investigation revealed that prior to the calls to the woman from the alleged nurse, Kawada had called that same phone number, which was not affiliated with any medical facility.

Kawada then subsequently showed up at the woman's home, where they discussed the call from the nurse. He said he had the iron pills with him and gave them to the woman, who took them. Prosecutors say the medication was actually intended to end the woman's pregnancy, and after taking them she suffered a miscarriage.

The woman was later able to provide a description of the pill she had ingested, which prosecutors said was consistent with one of the drugs that induced the miscarriage.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The miscarriage was originally reported on May 2, when Watertown police and paramedics arrived at the woman's home after a night when she had bad cramping, then bloody discharge, according to court documents.

The woman told investigators she'd met Kawada on a dating app in January and they went on a few dates, during which they went to his home in Brookline and had consensual, unprotected sex.

Kawada broke up with the woman in early March, but she later realized she was pregnant and told him, according to the police statement. They messaged and then had several meetings over about six weeks; Kawada allegedly told the woman his mother had recently died.

Kawada was originally arrested back in May, but this week's indictment moves the case from district to superior court. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

