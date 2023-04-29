Mass. Man Participating in Vt. Bicycle Race Fatally Struck By Pickup Truck

A Massachusetts man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck while participating in a bicycle race in Burke, Vermont, Saturday morning.

Vermont State Police say 54-year-old Richard Wanstall, of Marblehead, Mass., was riding his bike around 9:20 a.m. when a Dodge pickup truck hit him near the intersection of Brook and Carter roads.

According to police, Wanstall was biking south on Brook Road, as part of a local bike race, when he went onto the northbound side of the roadway. At that time, the pickup truck, driven by 27-year-old Alex Goss, of East Haven, Vt., was traveling north on Brook Road.

The bicycle collided with the front of the truck, police said, critically injuring Wanstall. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Goss was not injured in the collision, police added.

An investigation is ongoing, but police say neither speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors in the fatal crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact state police at 802-878-7111.