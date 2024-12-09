Mass. man seriously injured after being thrown from pickup truck in rollover crash

A Massachusetts man was seriously injured when he was thrown from his pickup truck in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Maine on Monday morning.

Maine State Police said they responded to a report of a crash with serious injury on I-95 in Bangor around 6:55 a.m. and found several motorists providing aid to the male driver of a vehicle who had been ejected and was lying on the roadway. The driver was alive and talking.

Bangor fire and EMS arrived on scene soon after and began assisting the driver.

The man, identified by police as 25-year-old Kenneth Cartledge, of Beverly, was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

State police said their initial investigation indicates that Cartledge was driving south on I-95 when he lost control of his Ford F-250 pickup truck before crossing the center median and entering the northbound lane of travel. The vehicle then overturned, and Cartledge, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the pickup.

The truck ended up on its side in the northbound lane, blocking both lanes of travel and resulting in a traffic backup and later a full shutdown of the highway.

Initial investigation shows that Cartledge was driving too fast for the icy road conditions.

No further details were released.