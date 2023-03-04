Mass. Man Strikes NH State Police Cruiser During Snow Storm

A Massachusetts man was issued a citation Saturday after he struck a New Hampshire State Police cruiser that was pulled over at the scene of a crash during the snow storm.

According to state police, two troopers were assisting a vehicle that had lost control in the storm and had gone off the left side off the road on Interstate 93 northbound in Thornton around 9:30 a.m. Their emergency lights were activated, a flare package had been set up and the left lane was closed in order to facilitate the removal of the car, but Benjamin Amico allegedly drove through the flare package, according to police.

Amico, 24, of Saugus, Mass., attempted to avoid crashing into the state police cruiser by moving into the travel lane, police said, but he was unable to do so and sideswiped the cruiser before crashing into a guardrail.

Both troopers were outside of their cruisers at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported, police said.

​Amico was cited for negligent driving, and state police are taking this opportunity to remind drivers to reduce their speed during snowstorms, to give ample room to the vehicles in front of them, to drive with caution, and to move over for emergency vehicles.

Anyone who witnessed Saturday's crash is encouraged to contact Sgt. Nathan Hamilton at Nathan.B.Hamilton@dos.nh.gov.

