Mass. Man Wanted for Assault Draws Attention to Himself at Cambridge MBTA Stop

Tykell Jones, 22, was arrested by Transit police officers last Tuesday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Aaron Strader/NBC10 Boston

It's not something you see every day in Massachusetts -- a commuter sitting in front of a television, playing with his PlayStation while at an MBTA stop. So when this occurred in Cambridge last Tuesday during the evening commute, Transit Police received a phone call.

Officers responded to Harvard Station around 4:20 p.m. on July 6 after someone reported the atypical behavior.

Police say they attempted to explain to the man -- later identified as Tykell Jones -- that the MBTA station's inbound platform wasn't the best place for him to set up his TV and game console.

But the 22-year-old became uncooperative, according to the Transit Police Department. Officers then discovered there was an active warrant for his arrest. Jones was wanted in Roxbury for charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

Officers placed Jones under arrest, taking him -- and his entertainment set up -- to Transit Police Headquarters where he was booked.

