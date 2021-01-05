Mass. Man Who Fatally Punched Coworker in Maine Is Charged

A short argument between members of a construction crew ended when one man fatally punched the other in Portland, Maine, in November.

Robert Clarke of Braintree, Massachusetts, is now facing a charge of manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old Elliott Fama, of Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday she is extending a requirement directing restaurants and other businesses to close by 9 p.m.

Police say Clarke and Fama traveled to Portland together with two other coworkers for a job. Clarke and Fama briefly exchanged pushes and punches allegedly after one refused to share a cigarette with the other.

Clarke eventually punched Fama in the head, knocking him unconscious. He died in a hospital several days later.

The Portland Press Herald reports an attorney for the 35-year-old Clarke called the fight a tragedy.