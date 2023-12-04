Massachusetts

Mass. man's body reportedly found in Washington, DC alley

Chen's body was seen on someone's camera being dropped out of a vehicle in the alley, according to the paper, who cited a police report.

A Massachusetts man's body was discovered in an alley in Washington, D.C., last week, according to the Boston Globe.

Police in Washington found Alan Chi Chen, 41, of Quincy, just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near W Street, reported the Boston Globe.

A man told officers he saw on his camera Chen's body being dumped out of a vehicle in the alley, according to the paper, who cited a police report.

That report also revealed that Chen was found unconscious and not breathing, according to the Boston Globe.

No further information was immediately released.

