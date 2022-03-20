Mass. Marine Among 4 Killed in NATO Training Exercise in Norway

A Marine from Leominster, Massachusetts, was one of four men killed when their U.S. Military aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO training mission.

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, was taking part in an exercise called Cold Response on March 18 when the MV-22B Osprey he was on board with three other Marines crashed south of Bodoe, Norway.

Reynolds, who joined the Marine Corps in May 2017, served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot. During his nearly five years in the Marines, Reynolds' decorations included the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation.

In a press release Sunday, the U.S. Marine Corps identified Reynolds as one of the four Marines who died in the crash and said all the men were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella released a statement on Facebook later Sunday night offering his condolences to Reynolds' family.

"Ross and his family were active in scouting and could always be front and center at all of our Veterans and community events with Ross usually holding the flag. Captain Reynolds to no shock of any of us, became an Eagle Scout," Mazzarella said.

The mayor added that Leominster is a tight and loyal community, and stands ready to assist Reynolds' mom, dad, sister and his wife, Lana. Reynolds' family has asked for privacy at this time.

Mazzarella also extended his condolences to the families of the other three Marines who were killed.

"God bless these Great Americans and all those who’ve served and serve as they keep this great America 'Free,'" he added.

U.S. Marine Corps

The other three Marines killed alongside Reynolds were identified by the Marine Corps as:

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies had been successfully removed from the crash site and are in the process of being returned to the U.S. where they will be reunited with their families through dignified transfer in the coming days.

"The pilots and crew were committed to accomplishing their mission and serving a cause greater than themselves," said Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, the commanding general of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, in a letter to his Marines and their families.

The Cold Response drill includes around 30,000 troops, 220 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 countries. Non-NATO members Finland and Sweden are also participating. The exercises began on March 14 and end on April 1.

The first Cold Response exercise was held in 2006, and the drills are conducted every two years. They take place in southeastern, central and northern Norway.

"We will continue to execute the mission while keeping these Marines and their service on the forefront of our minds. We will never allow these Marines' sacrifice to go unnoticed or unappreciated," Cederholm added. "Keep these Marines and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report