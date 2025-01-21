Mass. Maritime's new training ship among recent upgrades

Massachusetts Maritime Academy cadets set out for a maiden voyage this month on a new $330 million training ship, the first purpose-built vessel in the school’s history.

The push for a new ship at the the small school on the western edge of the Cape Cod Canal began about two decades ago. The academy hasn't had a full-time ship of its own since 2020, when it began sharing sharing an older training ship, the TS Kennedy, with Texas A&M Maritime Academy. With the launch of the new NSMV Patriot State, the TS Kennedy has been given to Texas A&M.

