Mass. Mega Millions players looking for a Christmas miracle

Customers filed in to purchase Mega Millions tickets after the Jackpot rose to $1.15 billion.

This after there were no winning tickets for the jackpot prize on the Christmas eve draw.

That jackpot, which would rank as the sixth-largest Mega Millions lottery prize ever, has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 303 million of winning the top prize. The last time someone hit the jackpot was on Sept. 10 when a player in Texas won $800 million.

The $1.15 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night would be an estimated $448.8 million-plus.

“What are we buying with that 1.15 Billion? Uhh a plane ticket home to see my mom and something for my girlfriend. What are we buying for the girlfriend a ring? If she’ll accept it.” said Charles Kearney.

Customers feel like they have some extra Christmas luck.

“Maybe a couple houses, what about an island? It’s 1.15 billion you’ve gotta think bigger. Well that would be nice.” added Derek Clark.

The next draw will now be held on Friday, Dec. 27 at 11 p.m. ET.