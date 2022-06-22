Local

voting

Mass. ‘Millionaire Tax' Ballot Question Is Fair, High Court Rules, Setting Up Nov. Vote

It had been challenged by a business group and others who said that the question’s wording that said revenues raised by the surtax would be spent of education and transportation is “completely misleading”

Getty Images

The highest court in Massachusetts has ruled that the wording of a ballot question for a proposed “millionaire tax” constitutional amendment is legal and the measure can go before voters in November.

The amendment would impose a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million.

It had been challenged by a business group and others who said that the question’s wording that said revenues raised by the surtax would be spent of education and transportation is “completely misleading.”

The Supreme Judicial Court in its decision Wednesday said the wording is in compliance with the state constitution.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

votingMassachusettsMassachusetts Supreme Judicial Courtballot questionMillionaires Tax
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us