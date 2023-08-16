New Hampshire

Mass. mom drowns while trying to save son on New Hampshire hike, officials say

Two others who were on the trip were taken to the hospital

By Matt Fortin

A hiking trip in the White Mountains turned into a tragedy for a Massachusetts family, when the mother of the family drowned after jumping into a body of water to save one of her children, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

On Tuesday, the family of five, along with a friend, were planning to hike Franconia Falls in Lincoln. They arrived to the Lincoln Woods trailhead at around 1 p.m., and when they got to the falls, got ready to swim. That's when one of the children fell into a pool of water at the falls, New Hampshire officials said, and the child's mother jumped into the river to save him from a fast current.

The mother had trouble, too, and two other children jumped in to help; they were able to get their brother out of the water, but another child got stuck between some boulders, according to Fish and Game officials.

Meanwhile, the father of the family was trying to find the mother, who he eventually found on a rock, and began doing CPR. She couldn't be revived, officials said.

He made it to where his son was, and pulled him to safety.

Crews arrived, and brought two of the hikers who were injured to the trailhead, where they were then taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A funeral home responded for the mother's body.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman who died.

