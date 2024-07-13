Mass. mom says mystery metal object slammed into her car on I-93 in Medford

A Massachusetts mom and her 3-year-old daughter experienced a scary situation Friday morning as they were driving along Interstate 93 in Medford when a metal object came out of nowhere and smashed their windshield.

The woman was really looking forward to taking her daughter to work with her in Somerville when it all went south in a hurry.

"I've been crying the whole time and I've been covering my hair but I'm OK," said Viviana Peritore, who was in the car with her mom, Ivana Peritore, when all of a sudden a massive piece of metal crashed into their car.

Peritore was in the far left lane of I-93 south so she had to keep driving to get to a safe spot to call 911.

"It got smashed really really three times and then it got in somebody else's car," Viviana said.

"I'm very grateful at this point that it did hit the hood of my car first because it kind of almost slow slowed down the impact," Peritore explained.

Then it hit her windshield and finally it slid across her roof.

"I heard it all," she said, describing the object as a massive piece of L-shaped metal.

The mystery metal object went on to hit a second car.

"It went right through the passenger side and the police also said to me thank goodness no one was driving with that person because it could've also ended very differently."

Peritore says her morning was nothing short of terrifying but she's relieved to see her daughter is back in good spirits -- letting go and shaking off this scary experience.

"It was just an accident," the young girl explained.

"I'm just happy she's OK," her mom said. "I didn't care about the car at all. I could care less what the car looked like. I just continued to envision like what if this happened differently."

Peritore says she was glad to hear from police that the driver of the other damaged car was also OK.

Tonight, the question remains what was this metal object and where did it come from. NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police and Medford police but we haven't heard back.