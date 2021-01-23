Local

Massachusetts

Mass. National Guard Members Expected to Return Home From Deployment to Capitol

The 182nd Infantry Regiment is expected to arrive around 4:30 p.m.

By Nia Hamm

The 182nd Infantry Regiment of the National Guard is expected to return to Melrose, Massachusetts, on Saturday after their deployment to Washington, D.C., according to Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur.

They are expected to arrive around 4:30 p.m., according to a tweet by Brodeur. The mayor did not cite reports of National Guard members sleeping in unheated parking garages as the reason for the Massachusetts infantry's return.

Nearly 80 National Guard personnel were sent to the nation's capital to help keep the peace in the wake of the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Massachusetts sent about 500 National Guard members to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration of President Joe Biden, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

Five-hundred members of Massachusetts’ National Guard are traveling to Washington this weekend. They’ll join tens of thousands of soldiers in the Nation’s capital securing the city for President-elect Biden’s inauguration.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu had also approved a request to send approximately 50 soldiers and airmen to Washington for the inauguration. However, the governor ordered the return of all New Hampshire National Guard members Friday following a report that all Guardsmen from across the country were being forced to sleep in unheated parking garages.

Images of soldiers sent to guard the U.S. Capitol sleeping on concrete sparked outrage and prompted New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to pull the state's National Guard troops a day early.

Brodeur is asking residents to welcome the National Guard members home by lining the sidewalks around the armory with signs and flags. He is asking people to wear masks and practice social distancing amid a statewide spike in coronavirus cases.

