Mass. National Guard Trains to Support Hospitals as COVID Cases Surge

Guard members are expected to help with non-clinical support such as security and transportation

By Katie Brace and Lara Salahi

Hundreds of Massachusetts National Guard soldiers will begin training this week to help ease the burden of hospitals stretched thin by staffing shortages amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week he is activating up to 500 members of the National Guard to assist hospitals and directed hospitals to postpone or call all non-essential elective procedures to keep beds available.

Guard members are expected to help with non-clinical support such as security and transportation.

UMass Memorial Health requested help from 63 Guard members.

"We think these are excellent steps that Governor Baker is taking to keep our communities safe," UMass Memorial Health President and CEO Eric Dickson said in a written statement. "I know he is trying to consider all options to keep our economy going while protecting us from this virus."

In total, the National Guard will support 55 hospitals and 12 ambulance service providers across the state.

