Gabby Thomas calls Olympic gold medal win ‘the happiest moment of my entire life'

Harvard graduate and Massachusetts native Gabby Thomas appeared on the "TODAY" show on Wednesday morning, one day after winning gold in the women's 200 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Track and field star Gabby Thomas @itsgabbyt @usatf joins TODAY to celebrate her first ever gold medal, winning the 200-meter race at #Paris2024, reflects on her journey in the sport, opens up about why winning this race ranks among the top of all her accomplishments and more. pic.twitter.com/Qox33hcgo5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 7, 2024

The 27-year-old, who grew up in Northampton, said the best part of the entire experience was being able to have her mom and other family and friends present for her big moment. She finished Tuesday's race in 21.83 seconds to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago.

"I experienced the Tokyo Olympics, and that was incredible, but I wasn't prepared for how special this moment was going to be when I was able to win and share it with everyone who has uplifted me up until this point. That was the best part of it and the happiest moment of my entire life."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"For me, I think it was such an intense feeling and I was really in my flow," Thomas told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "I didn't know in the race where I was until those last few meters. When I realized I was approaching the finish line and I was about to win, I was in complete disbelief. I was blacked out."

US' Gabrielle Thomas celebrates winning the women's 200m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

She said she knew coming into the Paris Oympics that there was going to be an immense amount of pressure on her, "and just so much weight on my shoulders in a way that I have never experienced before." She said she realized that she was going to have to comparmentalize all of that stress until the moment she got into the blocks.

The reason she calls her win the happiest moment of her life is because of all the work that went into it.

"This took a lot of years, it took a lot of patience, and people don't see that journey that started maybe six years ago, and eveyr year, every month, every minute was very intentional for this moment," Thomas said. "I don't think I've ever worked so hard for anything in my life. I don't think more people have had to come together to help me so much in my entire life. So this was for everyone, this was for my entire community, from high school to middle school on, and it all came together for this moment so it was incredibly special."

And Thomas isn’t done. She’ll have a chance for another medal as part of the 4x100 relay team, which could be in the final Saturday.