Local

swim lessons

Mass. Offering Free Swim Lessons

The swim lessons run through August 13th and pre-registration is mandatory for those interested

By Nathalie Sczublewski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts is offering free swim lessons through the Department of Conservation and Recreation beginning Monday, July 5. 

This comes after a series of drownings across the state in recent weeks. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

 Classes are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Children must be at least  4-years-old by the first swim lesson. 

Local

Maine 1 hour ago

NH Woman Charged After High Speed Chase in Stolen Truck in Maine

fourth of july 2 hours ago

Fourth of July Celebrations Continue Across Mass.

Classes run through August 13 at several DCR pools across the state. 

If you are interested, you must register by  contacting your local facility. Registration for swim lessons is mandatory and is on a first come, first serve basis.

This article tagged under:

swim lessonsMassachusettsMassachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us