Mass. Offering Free Swim Lessons

Massachusetts is offering free swim lessons through the Department of Conservation and Recreation beginning Monday, July 5.
This comes after a series of drownings across the state in recent weeks.
Classes are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Children must be at least 4-years-old by the first swim lesson.
Classes run through August 13 at several DCR pools across the state.
If you are interested, you must register by contacting your local facility. Registration for swim lessons is mandatory and is on a first come, first serve basis.