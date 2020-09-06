State officials will be cracking down on the spread of the novel coronavirus over the holiday weekend, looking out for any large parties or gatherings that violate state guidelines.

With Labor Day Weekend underway, and another beautiful day in the forecast, people have been heading out to beaches and parks for the holiday weekend, from Cape Cod to Nantasket to South Boston.

In order to ensure people are social distancing, health officials will stage enforcement teams in 15 different locations, particularly focused on the communities with dangerously high transmission rates. These communities include Chelsea, Lawrence, Lynn, Revere and Everett.

This comes after the state on Saturday announced 416 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 120,454 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,907, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Anyone who violates the state's social distancing guidelines over the holiday weekend may face a hefty fine.