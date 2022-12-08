Mass. Officials, Sports Teams to Address Hate in School Sports

A conference will be held on Thursday addressing ways to prevent incidents of hate and bias in school sports in Massachusetts.

The conference is being hosted by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office in partnership with several other state agencies and other community organizations, including the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Northeastern University's Center for the Study of Sport in Society.

Gov.-elect Maura Healey is anticipated to deliver opening remarks at the conference.

The event will feature speeches from other public officials, as well as representatives from Boston sports teams. The keynote speech will be given by Celtics legend Dana Barros.

The conference is aimed at providing school administrators, athletic directors, coaches and referees with ways to stop hate in sports, and build positive and inclusive sports environments.