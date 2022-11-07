Local

Massachusetts

Mass. Officials to Discuss Early Voting Numbers, Turnout Expectations

You can watch Secretary Galvin's media availability on this story at 10 a.m. Monday

By Matt Fortin and Staff Reports

vote sign voting
NBC 5 News

With just one day to go until Election Day, Massachusetts leaders are expected to give an update on early voting and detail their expectations for turnout on Tuesday.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is scheduled to speak with news media at 10 a.m. Monday to provide the update.

Polls in Massachusetts open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you need help with figuring out where to go to vote, use this state website to enter your information in.

Voters across New England, not just Massachusetts, will head to the polls Tuesday for important decisions. Several states, including Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island, have important gubernatorial races coming to a head. In New Hampshire, polls have been getting tight in two races —  the New Hampshire Senate race between incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc, and New Hampshire's 1st District Congressional race between incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and GOP newcomer Karoline Leavitt

Click here for a live updates on Tuesday's elections, and a look at our coverage of the races so far.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsDecision 2022election day
