Mass. Officials to Discuss End of COVID Health Emergency

As the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency approaches, Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday are expected to deliver remarks about what to expect.

Mass. Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robert Goldstein and Medical Director for DPH's Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences Dr. Larry Madoff are expected to speak at 1 p.m. on Tuesday about the end of the public health emergency, what it means for the Bay State and how the state will handle the coronavirus moving forward.

The state and federal COVID-19 public health emergency declarations both end on Thursday, marking what many are considering to be a symbolic end to the pandemic era.

The expirations, though, do bring with them tangible changes in policy, including masking in healthcare settings and vaccine mandates for executive branch employees.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared an end to the COVID global public health emergency.

You can watch a live stream of the remarks at the top of this story when they begin at 1 p.m.