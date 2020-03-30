Mass. Officials Unhappy with Supplies Received From Federal Government

Massachusetts officials remain disappointed with the small number of supplies they have received from federal officials to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the state has received less than 20% of what it has requested from the national stockpile, health officials said.

This comes as states such as Florida have reportedly had 100% percent of their requests from the national strategic stockpile filled.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren expressed frustration with the state only receiving a fraction of the supplies it requested.

"Health workers' lives are at risk and people are dying," said Warren in a tweet.

President Donald Trump just declared Massachusetts a major disaster area on Saturday.

Trump on Saturday said he was working with the governor strongly and trying to get the supplies to the state as quickly as possible.