Painkiller developer Collegium Pharmaceutical has agreed to pay $2.75 million to settle more than two dozen opioid-related lawsuits.

Collegium (Nasdaq: COLL) also agreed to pay the state of Massachusetts $185,000 and stop marketing its opioids in person earlier this month, resolving allegations of what Attorney General Maura Healey described as "unfair and deceptive practices."

